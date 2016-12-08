BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of houses of worship are offering sanctuary to people who fear deportation under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
To some churches, sanctuary means spiritual support or legal assistance to fight deportation. Others promise or are already extending physical sanctuary by housing immigrants.
One advocate says about 450 houses of worship nationwide have now offered to provide some form of sanctuary for immigrants.
Churches in Denver and Philadelphia already are allowing immigrants to live in their buildings.
Trump pledged during the campaign to remove millions of immigrants living in the country illegally. Immigration and Custom Enforcement says it generally avoids entering sensitive locations such as schools, places of worship and hospitals.
