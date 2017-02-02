VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Four churches and a synagogue have offered to host prayer services for members of a South Texas mosque that was destroyed by fire last weekend.
Omar Rachid, a member of the Islamic Center of Victoria, said Thursday that the offers gave “comfort at a time of great loss.”
He says the congregation has decided instead to use a commercial building that provides the space and amenities to accommodate prayer services.
Demolition of the charred remains of the mosque began Wednesday and the intention is to rebuild on the same site.
A GoFundMe campaign to rebuild the mosque has exceeded $1 million.
City spokesman O.C. Garza said Thursday it could take several weeks before the cause of the fire is determined.
