BOSTON (AP) — Church services are set for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury Boston penthouse condominium.
The services will be held Friday morning in the city.
Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were killed last Friday. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder.
On Monday, Teixeira’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an arraignment at the hospital where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure” but said they wanted “to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died.”
Teixeira once worked at the condominium for about three weeks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.