PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia church official long imprisoned over his handling of abuse complaints may soon learn if his legal odyssey will come to an end.
Monsignor William Lynn served nearly three years of a three- to six-year sentence when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed his conviction over trial errors.
That was the second time Lynn’s 2012 conviction for child endangerment had been thrown out.
The high court said the trial judge had let too many other priest-abuse victims testify.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- UW grants Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. his release from NLI
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
Prosecutors will ask a judge Friday to retry the 66-year-old Lynn. They say he helped the archdiocese transfer problem priests without warning.
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams charged Lynn even though his predecessor thought the law did not allow it.
Williams remains in office despite his arrest this week on federal bribery charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.