WHITE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A Christmas tree farmer has found and returned a wedding ring a New Jersey man lost roughly 15 years ago.
David Penner says his wedding band slipped off his finger during a visit to Wyckoff’s Tree Farm in White Township with his wife years ago.
Penner thought he had lost the ring forever. But in April, John Wyckoff, a third-generation tree farmer, found it by chance in the soil.
An NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2gXBMXt ) report on the discovery last week spurred a call from Penner’s sister-in-law, who connected the two men.
The reunion is bittersweet for Penner, who lost his wife of 42 years in September. With the ring’s return, he says he feels a part of her is back.
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
