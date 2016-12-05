PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The hope Maine marijuana proponents had of growing their own pot by Christmas is in jeopardy because a recount of the ballot question to legalize the practice could take weeks.

The recount began Monday in Augusta. Maine residents last month approved legalizing marijuana by a narrow 4,073-vote margin.

The hotly debated referendum question asked if voters wanted to legalize recreational pot use by adults at least 21 years old. Legalization would require a regulatory structure that would take months to implement.

One facet of the law allows people to grow six marijuana plants at home. Supporters of legalization said after the election they hoped Mainers would have that right by Christmas.

The Maine secretary of state’s office says results won’t be certified until the recount is over, likely next year.