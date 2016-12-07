WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating the theft of dozens of toys collected for underprivileged children from a Watertown church.

Police tell The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2hgAgAo ) of Waterbury that someone entered the locked First Congregational Church between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday and took about 36 wrapped gifts.

The gifts included toys, clothes and diapers.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry at the church, and last weekend was the deadline for gift collection, so the thief likely knew the items were there.