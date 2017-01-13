NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie has hinted he could take on a media job after he leaves office in 2018.
Christie called into Mike Francesa’s sports talk radio show on WFAN on Friday to talk about the Dallas Cowboys.
Francesa, who is retiring in December, asked the governor whether he could see himself hosting a sports radio show.
Christie said he enjoys talking about sports but also news and current events. He stopped short of saying he would seek the job and that he would see what happens.
The two-term governor and failed presidential candidate said he wants to have fun, make money and spend more time with his four children in his next job.
Christie is a long-time Cowboys fan. His term ends in January 2018.
