TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refuses to move to Washington.
Appearing on New York radio station WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” program Wednesday, Christie said Trump did not offer him a job he considered exciting enough to leave his office and his family.
Two of the couple’s children live at home and are in high school.
Christie is in the final year of his second and last term as governor.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
Trump on Monday told The Wall Street Journal, “at some point, we’re going to do something with Chris.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.