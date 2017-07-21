NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken on O.J. Simpson’s response at a parole hearing that he has lived a “conflict-free life.”

The Republican governor, making an appearance as a fill-in host on WFAN sports radio, pointed to a domestic violence case against the ex-football star involving his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and the civil lawsuit that found Simpson responsible for her death and the death of Ron Goldman. Christie said Friday he “slaughtered them.”

Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges in their slayings.

Christie and co-host Craig Carton started the show talking about Simpson’s hearing in the Nevada robbery case Thursday, during which Simpson said: “I’ve basically spent a conflict-free life.” Simpson was granted parole.

Christie surmised Simpson got a tougher sentence for the robbery because of the slayings.