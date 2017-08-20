TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he’s no longer seeking a job on a New York sports talk radio station once he leaves office.
The Republican made the announcement Sunday. It came one day after the New York Daily News reported that WFAN had told him he was no longer being considered as a replacement for longtime afternoon host Mike Francesa.
Christie’s term is up in January. He’s made numerous appearances as a fill-in host on the station and had a two-day on-air audition last month.
Christie said WFAN approached him three weeks ago about doing more shows with other potential co-hosts. But he says he soon declined the offer after considering other options for “post-gubernatorial employment.”
Most Read Stories
- Live coverage as the solar eclipse crosses the Northwest, U.S. WATCH
- Your guide to enjoying the eclipse from Seattle
- Friends honor artist’s last wishes with water ballet in a Seattle kiddie pool WATCH
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change VIEW
- Experts answer your burning questions about the 2017 solar eclipse
A WFAN spokeswoman didn’t respond Sunday to a request for comment.