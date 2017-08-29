Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says a former New Jersey Transit compliance officer gave “false and retaliatory testimony” to the Legislature last week.

Todd Barretta told a joint Assembly and Senate oversight committee Friday he believed there were multiple safety issues with the transportation agency — so much so that he wouldn’t let his child ride it.

The Republican governor slammed the testimony as an attempt to manufacture a scandal when asked about it at a ribbon cutting event in Newark on Monday.

Barretta was hired as chief compliance officer in April and was fired in August.

NJ Transit won’t comment on Barretta’s dismissal due to pending litigation. But the agency says he “brazenly” violated its vehicle policy.

Barretta didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

