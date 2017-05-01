TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at getting Republican President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, calling it a “transparent political stunt masquerading as a bill.”
The bill would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release their income tax returns to get on the ballot in New Jersey. In would prohibit electors from voting for them if they didn’t comply.
In his conditional veto Monday, the Republican governor said the measure was unconstitutional and introduced because the Democrat-controlled legislature couldn’t cope with the results of November’s election.
Christie says he’s proposing an amendment to the bill that would eliminate the disclosure exemption for legislative records in the Open Records Act. He is sending back the bill to the Legislature for reconsideration.
