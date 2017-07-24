TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey now has a Democrat in the governor’s office, at least temporarily.

Gov. Chris Christie and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN’-yoh) are both at the Republican Governors Association conference on Monday and Tuesday in Colorado.

That means Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney is filling-in.

Before leaving for the conference in Colorado, Christie cleared dozens of bills that needed to be signed or vetoed. Dozens of others bills remained unsigned Monday.

Christie on Friday approved raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 in the state, while vetoing a measure that would have expanded paid family leave benefits.

Guadagno doesn’t typically attend the conference, but she is raising money this year for bid run to replace Christie in November’s election.