NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who prosecutors say sent the “time for some traffic problems” email that started the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal is set to testify in her own defense.

Bridget Kelly is expected to take the stand later Friday in federal court in Newark.

She was Christie’s deputy chief of staff and is on trial along with a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive whom prosecutors say launched the plot as revenge against a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie.

Prosecutors say Kelly sent the email to David Wildstein, the self-described mastermind of the plot who has pleaded guilty and is the government’s key witness.

Christie has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.