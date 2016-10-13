LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Rock is returning to stand-up on Netflix.
The streaming service says the comedian is filming two stand-up specials after an eight-year absence.
The first show will tape in 2017, following a new world tour.
Rock says in a statement that he “can’t wait to get back on stage.”
The star of such films as “Top Five” and “Grown Ups” is joining a growing roster of stand-up comedians who have filmed stand-up specials for Netflix.
They include John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Cedric the Entertainer, Iliza Shlesinger and Ali Wong.
Rock recently hosted the 88th annual Academy Awards and directed the HBO comedy special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.”
He also guest starred on Fox’s “Empire.”
