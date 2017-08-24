PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Long, the Philadelphia defensive end who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as a show of unity during the national anthem for the second straight week Thursday night.

Jenkins stood with his right fist raised in the air as he’s done since last season. He was surrounded by Long, who is white, and Rodney McLeod and Najee Goode. Ron Brooks took a knee behind them.

Jenkins has been outspoken against racial injustice and has worked with law enforcement to try to better the situation.

Long, who starred in Charlottesville in high school at St. Anne’s-Belfield and went to the University of Virginia, was critical of white nationalists and the violence in his hometown two weeks ago.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone on the Miami Dolphins’ sideline protested.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL