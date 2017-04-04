LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Evans says he’s “endlessly grateful” for having met his “Gifted” co-star Jenny Slate, despite their breakup in February.
The romance between the comedic actress and “Captain America” star lasted nine months. Evans tells USA Today that Slate is “an incredible human being” and “a very, very special person.”
Slate also had some kind words for in an interview with Vulture last month, calling him “truly one of the kindest people” she’s ever met. But she added that the breakup was probably for his best. She says she hasn’t spoken with Evans much lately, but would “love to be his friend one day.”
Moviegoers can catch a glimpse of the former couple’s chemistry when “Gifted” opens Friday.
