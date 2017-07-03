NEW YORK (AP) — Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.
Nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.
Chestnut’s facing Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.
Meanwhile, Miki Sudo (MIHK’-ee SOO’-doh) is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in the women’s competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women’s record, at 45 franks.
The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and is televised on ESPN.