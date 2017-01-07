BEIJING (AP) — Officials in Beijing are creating a new environmental police squad in the latest effort to fight China’s persistent problems with heavy smog.
According to state media, Beijing’s acting mayor said Saturday that the new police force will focus on open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and the burning of wood and other biomass.
Beijing and dozens of cities in China spend many winter days under a thick, gray haze, caused chiefly by thousands of coal-burning factories and a surplus of older, inefficient vehicles.
Government-issued “red alerts” on the worst days come with emergency measures that can include shutting down highways, restricting vehicles, or ordering factories to curtail production. But enforcement remains an issue.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Seattle Times to cut newsroom jobs
- James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary pick, always comes home to Richland, ‘this town that formed me’
China’s environmental ministry acknowledged last week that its inspection teams found companies resuming production despite a government ban.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.