WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP-led Congress is moving swiftly to clear the way for retired Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon.
Republicans are winning support from Democrats who believe he’ll act as a bulwark against President-elect Donald Trump. They fear Trump will carry his impulsive, bombastic style into the White House.
The support underscores concerns over Trump’s dearth of military and foreign policy experience as well as the bipartisan respect Mattis cultivated on Capitol Hill during his 44 years in the military.
The House is expected to pass legislation on Friday that would override a legal barrier preventing Mattis from becoming Trump’s defense secretary. The bill would then be sent to the White House.
The Senate passed a similar measure easily, 81-17, on Thursday after 30 Democrats backed the bill.
