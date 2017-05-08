LONDON (AP) — The street artist Banksy has let the world know his take on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Banksy has created a large mural in the British port of Dover showing a workman chipping away one of the 12 stars on the EU flag. His representatives Monday confirmed the work is genuine.
British voters decided last year to leave the 28-nation EU. The new mural is in the city that’s the main British gateway for traffic to continental Europe. It also appeared as the U.K. is holding an early election.
Banksy’s satirical stencils — rats, kissing policemen, riot police with smiley faces — first appeared on walls in Bristol before spreading to London and then to cities around the world. His artworks have fetched as much as $1.8 million.
