PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Police say a Chinese woman reported as missing in New Jersey was apparently the victim of a hit-and-run.
Authorities say 69-year-old Xufeng Huang had been visiting her daughter in Princeton last week when she disappeared. Her family reported her missing Thursday night.
On Saturday morning, officers found her dead in woods about 15 feet to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters) from the road. Investigators say they believe she was struck by car about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from her daughter’s home.
Authorities are looking for the driver who they believe hit her and fled.
