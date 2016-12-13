BEIJING (AP) — Another “supermoon” has landed in the skies over China.

The moon shone brightly Tuesday night in Beijing, as the smog that often blankets China’s capital and most of the industrial north in winter subsided for the evening.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon, which follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth, reaches a point closer than usual. A supermoon occurred just last month, putting on a show for skygazers worldwide.

Chinese astronomers expect that this supermoon will likely reach its closest point to China on Wednesday morning, but that the Tuesday night sky would provide a fine backdrop to view it.

The supermoon will be visible around the world, including the U.S. on Tuesday night.