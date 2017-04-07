BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China later this year.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday that Trump will travel to China at an “early date” in 2017 but gave no details.
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first meeting this week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
During last year’s election campaign and afterward, Trump talked tough about extracting better trade deals out of China and pressuring Beijing to do more to deter North Korea’s nuclear program.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
Trump joked at a formal dinner with Xi on Thursday that he had “gotten nothing” in long talks with the Chinese president but said they had developed a friendly rapport.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.