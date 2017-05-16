BEIJING (AP) — A rap group backed by China’s government is warning South Korea in a video that “you’re going too far” with the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system opposed by Beijing.
A member of the group CD REV says government officials worked with the group on the video and helped to promote it on foreign websites, many of which are blocked in China by official censors.
In the song, group members chant that “about THAAD we say no, no, no,” a reference to the U.S. Army’s missile defense system formally known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Later in the song, they refer to South Korea, saying, “this time, kid, you’re going too far.”
Beijing vehemently opposes the missile shield, saying it will allow monitoring of activities in northeastern China.
