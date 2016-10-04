The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, appears prepared to delay the designation of his successor until after a party congress next year, buying more time to promote and test favored candidates and prevent his influence from ebbing away to a leader-in-waiting.

BEIJING — The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, appears prepared to defy the Communist Party’s established script for transferring power and delay the designation of his successor until after a party congress next year, unsettling the party elite and stirring speculation that he wants to prolong his tenure.

The delay would buy Xi more time to promote and test favored candidates, and prevent his influence from ebbing away to a leader-in-waiting, experts and political insiders said. But the price could be years of friction while a pack of aspiring cadres vie for the top job, as well as unnerving uncertainty over whether Xi wants to stay in power beyond the usual two terms as party leader.

Although Xi’s decision will not be known until late 2017, the suggestion that he intends to break with precedent and begin his second term without a probable successor raises questions about the fate of the premier, Li Keqiang.

“It’s a very delicate issue,” said a member of the party establishment who regularly speaks with senior officials. “I don’t think Xi wants to decide until the people he favors have more experience, more testing.”

In interviews, three other party insiders close to senior officials and their families said Xi appeared likely to delay picking a successor.

The succession quandary is shaping up as a defining test of the power and ambition of Xi, already China’s most dominant leader in decades. When and how his heir is chosen, and who is picked, will offer a measure of how much further Xi can bend the party’s ideas of collective rule that evolved after the upheavals of Mao Zedong’s last years.

Making predictions about Chinese leadership handovers is always perilous. The discussions are secret. Key decisions often come together late in the deliberations. And the ascendancy of Xi, opaque even by the standards of party leaders, makes forecasts even harder.

The drama will probably begin in earnest this month, when the Central Committee, about 200 senior officials who sign off on major decisions, meets in Beijing. That meeting is likely to set in motion plans for the congress, which will meet in late 2017 to endorse a new top lineup.

While it is a given that the congress will back Xi for another five-year term as party leader, nearly everything else is up for grabs, giving Xi great sway to shape the new leadership.

Five of the seven members of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee must step down because of age, assuming the informal retirement age of 68 holds. That leaves only Xi, 63, and Li, 61, to return.

In the broader Politburo, the second tier of party authority, nearly half the 25 members are likely to retire.

Some officials and analysts are already saying that he wants to shunt Li, the premier, into a lesser job. There are whispers that Xi wants to raise the retirement age for the Standing Committee so that Wang Qishan, the powerful head of the party’s anti-corruption agency, can stay on, possibly to replace Li.

Wang, a longtime friend of Xi’s, spent a career as an economic firefighter before taking his current job, in which he has helped Xi oust potential opponents.

Wang will be 69 by the time of the next congress, but changing the retirement age for political expediency is not unheard of. It was 70 before Jiang Zemin lowered it so he could force out a political rival in 2002.