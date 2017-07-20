PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese man visiting family in the United States has been struck and killed while crossing a suburban street in western New York.
The Monroe County sheriff’s office says 77-year-old Xuming Tian was crossing a street in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford on Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man from nearby Webster.
Deputies say Tian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died early Thursday.
Police say he had been staying with relatives who live on a street near where the accident occurred.
Deputies say their investigation into the accident is continuing.