BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese judge has labeled Donald Trump a “public enemy of the rule of law” over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who suspended the president’s travel ban.
Supreme People’s Court Judge He Fan’s blog post came after Trump went on Twitter to denigrate James Robart as a “so-called judge” whose “ridiculous” decision opened the country to potential terror attacks.
In his post, dated Sunday, He wrote that under the U.S. system’s separation of powers, a president who is dealt a judicial defeat should bear the loss silently rather than lash out at the judge in question.
Recent remarks by China’s top judge that the concept of judicial independence was an “erroneous Western ideal” unsuited to China have reignited debates on the topic within Chinese legal communities.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.