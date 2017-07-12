BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese hospital treating Liu Xiaobo says the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate is suffering from organ failure and shock as his condition deteriorates.

The hospital published on Wednesday morning the results of two tests that showed weak liver function even as Liu received dialysis and plasma transfusions.

China’s most prominent political dissident was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer in May and transferred to a hospital where he is closely guarded.

Liu’s ailing health became the subject of international attention as supporters and several foreign governments called for him to be freed to go abroad for treatment.

Beijing has rebuffed such calls, saying Liu is too sick to travel and already receiving the best care possible, and that other countries should not interfere in its internal affairs.