TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese dissident who abandoned his tour group while in Taiwan says he will apply for political asylum on Tuesday in hopes of staying on the self-governing island to promote democracy on the mainland.
Zhang Xiangzhong said in an interview Monday that he hoped Taiwanese officials would take a “tolerant” view toward his appeal but acknowledged there were legal hurdles.
Taiwan does not offer political asylum to Chinese citizens although they sometimes offer permits for long-term residence.
Zhang’s case could further exacerbate cross-strait tensions weeks after China detained a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che during a trip to the mainland.
Zhang told the AP that he was inspired to defect after hearing about Lee’s story.
Zhang was previously jailed for three years for participating in a mainland civil rights movement.
