BEIJING (AP) — A city government in China says 12 people have been killed and one badly injured in a road accident in eastern China.
The Weihai city government said on its microblog that the vehicle caught fire inside a highway tunnel on Tuesday morning. It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said 10 of those killed were South Korean children who attended a kindergarten affiliated with a school catering largely to Koreans resident in China.
It said another child killed was a Chinese national, while their teacher was injured. The other killed was the bus driver.
