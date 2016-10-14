BEIJING (AP) — A rights group and fellow former inmate say China’s last-known prisoner held in relation to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests will be released Saturday, but that he’ll face freedom a frail and mentally ill man.

Miao Deshun’s release follows an 11-month sentence reduction, according to the Dui Hua Foundation, a San Francisco-based group that advocates for the rights of political prisoners in China.

Dui Hua’s executive director, John Kamm, says the 51-year-old former factory worker is severely ill after spending more than half his life behind bars.

Miao’s release date could not be independently verified. Authorities did not respond to faxed requests for comment.

Tanks and troops converged in Beijing to quash pro-democracy protests on the night of June 3-4, 1989, killing hundreds, possibly thousands, of people.