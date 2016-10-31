BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities could freeze assets and take other actions against foreign hackers threatening the country’s infrastructure under a revised draft of a new cybersecurity law.

The official Xinhua news agency reports that China’s draft cybersecurity law has been submitted for its third reading to the national congress.

Xinhua says the draft would allow police and other agencies to freeze assets and apply “other necessary punishment” against foreign hackers. Monday’s report provided no details.

Cybersecurity has been a top source of friction between China and the United States, which both say they suffer hacking by the other.

Silicon Valley companies have closely followed the revision process of the cybersecurity law, which could introduce new rules about data storage and data access for law enforcement that U.S. firms have objected to.