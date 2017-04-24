BEIJING (AP) — China is not allowing Chinese construction crews to work in the West Bank because it opposes Israeli settlements in what it considers occupied Palestinian territory.
Israel officials said Sunday they had signed a deal with China to bring Chinese construction crews to Israel. They would not address reports that the work would be restricted to only some areas.
A Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman confirmed the West Bank restrictions Monday.
Spokesman Geng Shuang says China values its relationship with Israel but “opposes the construction of Jewish settlements on Palestine’s occupied territory.” Geng cited a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted in December declaring the settlements illegal.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
The West Bank was captured by Israel in 1967. Palestinians claim it as part of a future state — a position with wide international backing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.