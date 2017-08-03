BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has welcomed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offering reassurance to North Korea that Washington isn’t seeking regime change there.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing Thursday that Beijing “attaches great importance” to Tillerson’s speech on Tuesday. Tillerson said the United States does not seek a collapse of the North Korean regime or an accelerated reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

Wang said China hopes all sides could “meet each other half way to find a fundamental plan to resolve the security concerns of the parties through equal dialogue.”

But Tillerson also said the U.S. does not think productive talks would result if North Korea comes with the intention of maintaining its nuclear weapons.