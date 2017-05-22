BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese leader says a “proper balance” must be struck between environmental and economic interests in Antarctica as climate change exposes the frozen continent’s vulnerabilities.

China is seeking to carve a greater role in determining the future of Antarctica while hosting delegates from more than two dozen nations that have agreed to an Antarctic protection treaty.

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli told participants Tuesday that the fate of Antarctica’s fragile environment bears on human survival.

His comments about economic interests fed into speculation China is maneuvering to exploit Antarctica’s resources.

But United States delegate Kelly Falkner says that’s highly unlikely under international agreements. She says a bigger concern for the U.S. is that China could overtake it as a leader in polar research.