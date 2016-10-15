BEIJING (AP) — Officials have unveiled plans for Monday’s launch of China’s latest space mission in which two astronauts will be blasted into space and will dock with an orbiting space lab.
Wu Ping, deputy director of China’s manned space engineering office, says the Shenzhou 11 spacecraft will be launched at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
The mission will take off aboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northern China.
Wu says the spacecraft will dock with the Tiangong 2 space station within two days and the astronauts will stay there for 30 days to conduct experiments.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: What happened during Friday's storms
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
Wu identified the astronauts flying the mission as 49-year-old Jing Haipeng and 37-year-old Chen Dong.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.