BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has strongly protested a U.S. plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demanded that the deal be canceled.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday said Washington should immediately stop the sale to avoid harming relations with Beijing.
He said the deal would severely damage China’s sovereignty and security interests and runs contrary to Washington’s commitment to a “one-China” policy.
The U.S. State Department approved the arms sales on Thursday, the first such deal with Taiwan since President Donald Trump took office. Taiwan has welcomed the agreement, which is expected to enhance the island’s self-defense capability.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Mind-bending, eagerly awaited ‘Infinity Mirrors’ to open at Seattle Art Museum on Friday WATCH
China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory and has long opposed any arms sales to Taiwan by foreign entities.