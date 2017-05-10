BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense ministry says the military has successfully test-fired a new type of missile into waters near the Korean Peninsula.
The test came amid Chinese anger over the deployment in South Korea of a sophisticated U.S. missile defense system that Beijing opposes because its radars are allegedly capable of peering deep into China to detect rocket launches and aircraft movements.
The defense ministry said last month it would respond by continuing to test new types of weapons under conditions simulating actual combat.
A brief statement viewed on the ministry’s website Wednesday said the test took place recently in the Bohai Gulf and achieved its intended result. It didn’t reveal the type of missile or provide other details.
China has invested heavily in both ballistic and cruise missiles.
