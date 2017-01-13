BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say Beijing and Moscow have agreed to take “further countermeasures” in response to plans for an advanced U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
The Xinhua News Agency says the agreement was reached during security talks between the two countries in Moscow on Thursday.
The report gave no details and a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday said only that China has a legitimate right to defend its security interests. The proposed Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, radar system aims to guard against North Korea missiles.
China has campaigned relentlessly against the deployment, warning of unspecified retaliation and prompting a sharp downturn in relations with Seoul. China says the powerful radar system can peer deep into its territory.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.