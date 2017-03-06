BEIJING (AP) — China’s finance minister is rejecting accusations that the country is keeping its defense budget under wraps.
Xiao Jie’s remarks came after China released its national budget without the usual figure for defense spending.
Xiao told reporters Tuesday that there was “no such thing as opacity in China’s military spending,” but that changes had been made in the way the information was prepared.
A finance ministry official on Sunday told The Associated Press that the budget was rising 7 percent to 1.044 trillion yuan ($151 billion) this year, its highest level ever.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
The U.S. and others have routinely asked China to be more forthcoming about the goals of its ambitious military modernization program, under which the budget has grown by double-digit percentages for most of the past two decades.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.