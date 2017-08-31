BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed dismay after Germany’s foreign minister said Beijing should not attempt to divide the European Union following complaints China uses its status as an investor to influence European governments.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday Beijing was shocked by the comment and hopes it doesn’t represent the thinking of most Europeans.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday that Beijing “should have a ‘one Europe’ policy that doesn’t attempt to divide us.”

Gabriel gave no details, but some European officials complain Beijing uses its status as a major investor in smaller European countries to gain their support in EU matters.

Greece blocked an EU statement in June that criticized China’s human rights record and Hungary, where China is a major investor, has blocked other statements.