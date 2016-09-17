BEIJING (AP) — China has punished six local officials for failing to take care of a family whose grisly murder-suicide case prompted heated national discussion about the plight of the poor.
The government of Gansu province in northwestern China said late Friday that three officials face possible dismissal and three others have been reprimanded over the case of Yang Gailan, a 28-year-old villager who axed her four young children to death and killed herself because she couldn’t feed them. Yang’s husband killed himself a week later.
The case drew intense attention in the national press and on social media after details emerged about the family’s dire circumstances.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made rural poverty relief a priority, but faces a massive task, with an estimated 200 million people still living in poverty.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.