BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media have published the names and addresses of 22 people overseas sought by Chinese anti-corruption investigators in an unusual name-and-shame campaign.

China Daily, the government-run English-language newspaper distributed in China and overseas, featured a full-page spread on Friday with photos, allegations and addresses — minus the street numbers — of people accused of corruption and white collar crime.

The notice appeared to be targeted at pressuring both the people and the countries where they are living. The 22 people were said to be in the United States, Canada, Australia and other Western countries that have largely been reluctant to sign extradition treaties with China, citing its opaque justice system.

China’s Communist Party has vowed to hunt down corrupt officials no matter where they are.