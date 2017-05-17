BEIJING (AP) — China’s intelligence agencies would have stronger powers to monitor and investigate foreigners and Chinese citizens at home and abroad under a newly proposed law codifying the work of the country’s vast security apparatus.

The government under President Xi Jinping has been moving to expand and provide legal foundations for intelligence agency powers in the name of national security and combating terrorism.

The latest proposal would allow authorities to use electronic surveillance techniques and seize vehicles and real estate while carrying out their work.

It calls for collaboration on intelligence operations at all levels of Chinese society, including the military, public institutions and citizens.

In April, authorities in Beijing began offering cash rewards of up to 500,000 yuan ($72,500) for citizens who turn in foreign spies.