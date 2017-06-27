BEIJING (AP) — China’s increasingly powerful navy has launched its most advanced domestically-produced destroyer at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India.
The official Xinhua News Agency says the first 10,000-ton Type 055 entered the water at Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard on Wednesday morning.
It says the ship is equipped with the latest air, missile, ship and submarine defense systems. China is believed to be planning a total of four of the ships.
The Type 055 is significantly larger than China’s other modern destroyer, the Type 052, representing the rising sophistication of China’s defense industries. Once heavily dependent on foreign technology, China in April launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own and based on an earlier Ukrainian model.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat