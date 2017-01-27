BEIJING (AP) — Chinese are heading to temples and fairs to wish for an auspicious start to the Lunar New Year.
Thousands gathered at Beijing’s major temples on Saturday, the first day of the Year of the Rooster. Wearing heavy winter coats, they lit incense sticks and bowed as they prayed for good fortune and health.
Beijing’s sprawling temple fair opened at Ditan Park, where empty tree branches were festooned with red lanterns and traditional goods and foods were for sale.
Other New Year’s traditions include the eating of dumplings in northern China and the lighting of fireworks. Local media reported air pollution levels in Beijing and several other cities shot up Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
Ethnic Chinese and others around the world also marked the holiday with celebrations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.