BEIJING (AP) — China has lashed out at India for hosting the Dalai Lama near their disputed border, warning that the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit has touched on the political foundation of the Asian giants’ relationship.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Wednesday that bilateral ties will suffer after Indian officials hosted the 81-year old monk in disputed territory and they and the Dalai Lama “indulged in provocative political statements.”
Beijing considers the India-based Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist seeking Tibet’s independence and frequently objects when governments host him.
His visit last week to a remote monastery was compounded by the fact that it took place in Arunachal Pradesh, which China also claims.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
The nuclear-armed neighbors’ forces have faced off for decades and at times clashed over a long mountainous border.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.