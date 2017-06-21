Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A White House official says the Chinese government has invited Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to visit Beijing later this year.

It’s not clear whether President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law would accept the invitation, or when a trip would be.

The official commented Tuesday on condition of anonymity because nothing has been formally announced.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says he noted reports of the invitation but was unaware of the specifics.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The invitation from China underscores the influential roles that Kushner and Ivanka Trump hold in Trump’s administration, including in matters of foreign policy.

Both have been at the center of a group of advisers helping Trump navigate his turbulent first few months in office.

___

Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.

The Associated Press